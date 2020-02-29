How to watch Southern California vs. Arizona State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Southern California

Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Southern California 20-9

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. USC's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend ASU hopes will continue.

USC was able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, winning 57-48. The top scorer for the Trojans was guard Jonah Mathews (14 points).

Meanwhile, ASU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Remy Martin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points.

The last time the two teams met in February, USC and ASU were neck-and-neck, but USC came up empty-handed after a 66-64 defeat. Maybe USC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last seven games against Southern California.