How to watch Southern California vs. Arizona State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Southern California vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Southern California
Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Southern California 20-9
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. USC's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend ASU hopes will continue.
USC was able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, winning 57-48. The top scorer for the Trojans was guard Jonah Mathews (14 points).
Meanwhile, ASU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Remy Martin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points.
The last time the two teams met in February, USC and ASU were neck-and-neck, but USC came up empty-handed after a 66-64 defeat. Maybe USC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Arizona State have won four out of their last seven games against Southern California.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Southern California 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Southern California 69 vs. Arizona State 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Southern California 78
- Feb 26, 2017 - Arizona State 83 vs. Southern California 82
- Jan 22, 2017 - Southern California 82 vs. Arizona State 79
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona State 74 vs. Southern California 67
- Jan 07, 2016 - Southern California 75 vs. Arizona State 65
