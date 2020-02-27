How to watch Southern California vs. Arizona: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Southern California

Current Records: Arizona 19-8; Southern California 19-9

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. Arizona is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

Arizona lost a heartbreaker to the Oregon Ducks when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Arizona was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 73-72 to Oregon. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dylan Smith (18), forward Zeke Nnaji (13), guard Nico Mannion (13), and forward Stone Gettings (11).

Meanwhile, USC lost to the Utah Utes on the road by a decisive 79-65 margin. The top scorer for USC was forward Onyeka Okongwu (18 points).

The Wildcats are now 19-8 while USC sits at 19-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona comes into the contest boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.3. But USC enters the matchup with 6.6 steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Arizona have won six out of their last nine games against Southern California.