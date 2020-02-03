How to watch Southern California vs. Colorado: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado @ Southern California

Current Records: Colorado 16-5; Southern California 17-4

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans and the #20 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Galen Center. The Trojans are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

It was a close one, but on Thursday USC sidestepped the Utah Utes for a 56-52 win. The top scorers for USC were forward Nick Rakocevic (16 points) and guard Elijah Weaver (14 points).

Speaking of close games: the Buffaloes were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-68 to the UCLA Bruins. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: forward Evan Battey (14), guard McKinley Wright IV (14), guard Tyler Bey (12), and forward Lucas Siewert (11).

USC's victory brought them up to 17-4 while Colorado's defeat pulled them down to 16-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: USC rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 3.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Southern California have won four out of their last six games against Colorado.