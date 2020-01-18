How to watch Southern California vs. Stanford: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Stanford @ Southern California

Current Records: Stanford 15-2; Southern California 14-3

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Stanford Cardinal at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Galen Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

USC took their matchup on Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-56 win over the California Golden Bears. That 32-point margin sets a new personal best for the Trojans on the season.

Meanwhile, Stanford had enough points to win and then some against the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday, taking their game 74-59. It was another big night for G Tyrell Terry, who had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, USC is expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 79-76 to Stanford when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Trojans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Southern California and Stanford both have three wins in their last six games.