How to watch Southern California vs. Stanford: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Southern California
Current Records: Stanford 15-2; Southern California 14-3
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Stanford Cardinal at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Galen Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
USC took their matchup on Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-56 win over the California Golden Bears. That 32-point margin sets a new personal best for the Trojans on the season.
Meanwhile, Stanford had enough points to win and then some against the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday, taking their game 74-59. It was another big night for G Tyrell Terry, who had 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, USC is expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 79-76 to Stanford when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Trojans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
Southern California and Stanford both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Stanford 79 vs. Southern California 76
- Jan 06, 2019 - Southern California 77 vs. Stanford 66
- Jan 24, 2018 - Southern California 69 vs. Stanford 64
- Jan 07, 2018 - Stanford 77 vs. Southern California 76
- Jan 05, 2017 - Southern California 72 vs. Stanford 56
- Feb 25, 2016 - Stanford 84 vs. Southern California 64
