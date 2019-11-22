How to watch Southern California vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Southern California vs. Temple basketball game
Who's Playing
Southern California (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Southern California 5-0; Temple 3-0
What to Know
The Temple Owls are on the road again on Friday and play against the Southern California Trojans at 11 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Temple beat the La Salle Explorers 70-65 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, USC took down the Pepperdine Waves 91-84. Among those leading the charge for USC was F Onyeka Okongwu, who had 33 points along with five boards. Okongwu didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Okongwu's points were the most he has had all year.
The Owls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.
Their wins bumped Temple to 3-0 and USC to 5-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 10-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Duke vs. California game 10,000 times.
-
Women's power rankings: Strong Pac-12
The Ducks, who pulled off an upset of Team USA in an exhibition game, look strong early
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis wins, Wiseman sits
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...