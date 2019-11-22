How to watch Southern California vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Southern California (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: Southern California 5-0; Temple 3-0

What to Know

The Temple Owls are on the road again on Friday and play against the Southern California Trojans at 11 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Temple beat the La Salle Explorers 70-65 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, USC took down the Pepperdine Waves 91-84. Among those leading the charge for USC was F Onyeka Okongwu, who had 33 points along with five boards. Okongwu didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Okongwu's points were the most he has had all year.

The Owls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

Their wins bumped Temple to 3-0 and USC to 5-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.