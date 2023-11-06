Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Akron 0-0, Southern Dak. St. 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will host the Akron Zips to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:15 p.m. ET on November 6th at Frost Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Dak. St. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they were even better at 35.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, Southern Dak. St. finished on the right side of .500 (18-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Akron had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record.

Going forward, Southern Dak. St. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Southern Dak. St. and Akron were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but Southern Dak. St. came up empty-handed after a 81-80 loss. Will Southern Dak. St. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Akron won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.