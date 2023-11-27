Who's Playing

Mount Marty Lancers @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Mount Marty 0-0, Southern Dak. St. 2-4

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

What to Know

After four games on the road, Southern Dak. St. is heading back home. They will take on the Mount Marty Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Southern Dak. St. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.1% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Dak. St. proved. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Lancers lost to the Bison on November 8th, and the Lancers lost bad. The score wound up at 93-66. Mount Marty has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Dak. St. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mount Marty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Southern Dak. St. against Mount Marty when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 85-56 victory. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does Mount Marty have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won both of the games they've played against Mount Marty in the last 2 years.