Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: North Dakota 8-6, Southern Dak. St. 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. is 10-0 against North Dakota since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Dak. St. found out the hard way last Thursday. They suffered a grim 84-65 defeat to the Spartans. Southern Dak. St. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Southern Dak. St. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Barnhart, who scored ten points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Southern Dak. St. was Charlie Easley's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, North Dakota and St. Thomas decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Fighting Hawks ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 70-45 walloping at the hands of the Tommies on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Dakota has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Dakota struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Jackrabbits now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Fighting Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Everything went Southern Dak. St.'s way against North Dakota when the teams last played back in February as Southern Dak. St. made off with a 96-73 victory. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does North Dakota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 4 years.