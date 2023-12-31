Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: North Dakota 8-6, Southern Dak. St. 6-7

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. is 10-0 against North Dakota since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Dak. St. found out the hard way last Thursday. They suffered a grim 84-65 defeat to the Spartans. Southern Dak. St. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Southern Dak. St. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Barnhart, who scored ten points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Southern Dak. St. was Charlie Easley's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, North Dakota and St. Thomas decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Fighting Hawks ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 70-45 walloping at the hands of the Tommies on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Dakota has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Dakota struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Jackrabbits now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Fighting Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Looking ahead, Southern Dak. St. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 3-6, while North Dakota is 4-7.

Southern Dak. St. took their victory against North Dakota in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 96-73. Does Southern Dak. St. have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a big 11.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 4 years.