Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: St. Thomas 17-11, Southern Dak. St. 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Frost Arena. Southern Dak. St. will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Southern Dak. St. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 97-70 victory over the Pioneers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 165.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Thomas on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 64-50 to the Bison. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points St. Thomas has scored all season.

The Jackrabbits have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-12 record this season. As for the Tommies, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-11.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Southern Dak. St. just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Dak. St. barely slipped by the Tommies when the teams last played back in January, winning 81-80. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or do the Tommies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 4 out of their last 5 games against St. Thomas.