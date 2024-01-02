Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Belmont 9-4, Southern Illinois 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Belmont and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bruins secured a 74-70 W over the Red Wolves two weeks ago.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Walker was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois entered their tilt with UIC with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Salukis came out on top against the Flames by a score of 62-50 on Saturday.

Southern Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Clarence Rupert, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and four blocks, and Xavier Johnson, who scored 31 points along with five assists. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 9-4 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Salukis, their victory bumped their record up to 9-4.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 47.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 4-8 ATS record.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.