Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Belmont 9-4, Southern Illinois 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Belmont and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bruins secured a 74-70 W over the Red Wolves two weeks ago.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Walker was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois entered their tilt with UIC with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Salukis came out on top against the Flames by a score of 62-50 on Saturday.

Southern Illinois' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Clarence Rupert, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and four blocks, and Xavier Johnson, who scored 31 points along with five assists. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 9-4 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Salukis, their victory bumped their record up to 9-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Belmont and Southern Illinois are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Belmont lost to Southern Illinois on the road by a decisive 63-45 margin when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can Belmont avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.