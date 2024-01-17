Who's Playing
Bradley Braves @ Southern Illinois Salukis
Current Records: Bradley 12-5, Southern Illinois 12-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Banterra Center. Bradley is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.
On Saturday, the Braves strolled past the Flames with points to spare, taking the game 77-59.
Bradley can attribute much of their success to Connor Hickman, who scored 22 points, and Duke Deen, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. Malevy Leons was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Southern Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. The match between the Salukis and the Bulldogs wasn't particularly close, with the Salukis falling 76-58. Southern Illinois has struggled against Drake recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The losing side was boosted by Xavier Johnson, who finished with only 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Southern Illinois struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Braves' victory bumped their record up to 12-5. As for the Salukis, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-5.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Bradley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Bradley's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.
Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against Southern Illinois in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 50-48. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does Southern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.
