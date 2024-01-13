Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Drake 13-3, Southern Illinois 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Banterra Center. Southern Illinois does have the home-court advantage, but Drake is expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Drake's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Sycamores by a score of 89-78. The win was just what Drake needed coming off of a 87-65 loss in their prior match.

Drake's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tucker DeVries led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 4 assists. Kevin Overton was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois came tearing into Wednesday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Beacons. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, as Southern Illinois' was.

Xavier Johnson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 22 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Scottie Ebube, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 13-3 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Salukis, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Drake and Southern Illinois are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Drake was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Illinois when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 65-52. Does Drake have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.