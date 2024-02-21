Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Murray State 11-16, Southern Illinois 17-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Banterra Center. Southern Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Racers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Salukis earned a 74-69 win over the Sycamores. Southern Illinois was down 25-12 with 6:13 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

Among those leading the charge was Xavier Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Bruins on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Kennard Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Murray State found out the hard way on Sunday. Their painful 95-72 defeat to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Murray State has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Murray State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quincy Anderson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Salukis' victory bumped their record up to 17-10. As for the Racers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

Southern Illinois skirted past the Racers 60-58 when the teams last played back in January. Will Southern Illinois repeat their success, or do the Racers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Murray State.