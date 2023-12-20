2nd Quarter Report

Southern Illinois already has more points against N. Dak. State than they managed in total against Wichita State on Saturday. Southern Illinois has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Dak. State 76-63. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Southern Illinois offensively yet, with Xavier Johnson being one of several leaders. Johnson has posted 25 points along with five assists.

If Southern Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, N. Dak. State will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-5, Southern Illinois 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Banterra Center. Southern Illinois has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, the Salukis were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Shockers. Southern Illinois has not had much luck with Wichita State recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Southern Illinois' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Xavier Johnson, who scored 23 points along with nine assists, and Clarence Rupert who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The matchup was Johnson's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redbirds.

Despite the loss, N. Dak. State got a solid performance out of Tajavis Miller, who scored 18 points. Miller continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Salukis' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Bison, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Southern Illinois in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

