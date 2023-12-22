Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Southern Indiana 3-9, Southern Illinois 7-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Southern Illinois. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.3% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Illinois proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 76-63.

Southern Illinois' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Xavier Johnson, who scored 25 points along with five assists. The matchup was Johnson's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Scottie Ebube, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Fighting Saints, posting a 79-47 win at home. The victory was just what Southern Indiana needed coming off of a 98-54 loss in their prior contest.

The Salukis' victory bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Screaming Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Southern Indiana, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Indiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Illinois ended up a good deal behind Southern Indiana in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, losing 71-53. Will Southern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 16.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Southern Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.