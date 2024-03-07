Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: UIC 11-20, Southern Illinois 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC is 0-4 against Southern Illinois since February of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UIC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 69-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. UIC has not had much luck with Missouri State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, UIC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Toby Okani, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Okani has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Less helpful for UIC was Jaden Brownell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois' game on Sunday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 82-70 to the Panthers. Southern Illinois didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like UIC, Southern Illinois lost despite seeing results from several players. Troy D'Amico led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six assists. Xavier Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Flames have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season. As for the Salukis, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-12.

UIC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

UIC couldn't quite finish off Southern Illinois when the teams last played back in February and fell 74-71. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a 5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.