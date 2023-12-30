Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: UIC 7-5, Southern Illinois 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. Coming off a loss in a game UIC was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, the Flames lost 67-66 to the Cardinals on a last-minute layup From Alex Anderson.

Despite their loss, UIC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ethan Pickett, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Brownell, who scored 16 points along with three blocks.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 23 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 81-50 victory over the Screaming Eagles at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-14.

It was another big night for Xavier Johnson, who scored 16 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Scottie Ebube was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with three blocks.

The Flames' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Salukis, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-4.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UIC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UIC's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only UIC took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. UIC might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last 0 years.