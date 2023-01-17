Who's Playing
Evansville @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Evansville 4-15; Southern Illinois 14-5
What to Know
The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis since Dec. 28 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Aces and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. SIU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.
Evansville came up short against the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday, falling 76-69. Four players on Evansville scored in the double digits: forward Yacine Toumi (18), forward Antoine Smith Jr. (16), guard Marvin Coleman II (15), and guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (12).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Salukis and the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as SIU wrapped it up with a 69-57 win at home. The top scorer for SIU was guard Lance Jones (21 points).
Evansville have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Evansville is now 4-15 while SIU sits at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Aces are stumbling into the contest with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.5 on average. The Salukis' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.60
Odds
The Salukis are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 15 games against Evansville.
- Nov 30, 2022 - Southern Illinois 80 vs. Evansville 53
- Feb 12, 2022 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Evansville 62
- Dec 01, 2021 - Southern Illinois 54 vs. Evansville 52
- Dec 28, 2020 - Evansville 84 vs. Southern Illinois 72
- Dec 27, 2020 - Southern Illinois 63 vs. Evansville 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Evansville 53
- Feb 05, 2020 - Southern Illinois 64 vs. Evansville 60
- Feb 27, 2019 - Southern Illinois 98 vs. Evansville 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Evansville 75 vs. Southern Illinois 44
- Jan 03, 2018 - Southern Illinois 65 vs. Evansville 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Evansville 75 vs. Southern Illinois 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Southern Illinois 73 vs. Evansville 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Evansville 83 vs. Southern Illinois 71
- Jan 28, 2016 - Evansville 85 vs. Southern Illinois 78