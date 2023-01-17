Who's Playing

Evansville @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Evansville 4-15; Southern Illinois 14-5

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis since Dec. 28 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Aces and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. SIU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.

Evansville came up short against the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday, falling 76-69. Four players on Evansville scored in the double digits: forward Yacine Toumi (18), forward Antoine Smith Jr. (16), guard Marvin Coleman II (15), and guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (12).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Salukis and the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as SIU wrapped it up with a 69-57 win at home. The top scorer for SIU was guard Lance Jones (21 points).

Evansville have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Evansville is now 4-15 while SIU sits at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Aces are stumbling into the contest with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.5 on average. The Salukis' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.60

Odds

The Salukis are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 15 games against Evansville.