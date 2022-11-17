Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-0; Southern Illinois 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tennessee State Tigers will be on the road. They will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Banterra Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while SIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee State had enough points to win and then some against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, taking their contest 87-76.

Meanwhile, the game between the Salukis and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with SIU falling 71-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: SIU was far and away the favorite.

Southern Illinois' defeat took them down to 2-1 while Tennessee State's victory pulled them up to 3-0. We'll see if SIU can steal the Tigers' luck or if Tennessee State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.