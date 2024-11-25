Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Indiana State 3-2, Southern Indiana 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will face off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Southern Indiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 92-83 victory over South Dakota on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Southern Indiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Indiana State was far and away the favorite against Chicago State on Friday. Indiana State took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-61 win over Chicago State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Sycamores.

Indiana State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Samage Teel, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals, and Markus Harding, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Harding had some trouble finding his footing against Ball State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Camp Wagner, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Southern Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Indiana State, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Southern Indiana has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've nailed 36.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Indiana took a serious blow against Indiana State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 98-54. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Southern Indiana was down 52-25.

Series History

Southern Indiana and Indiana State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.