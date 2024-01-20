Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Morehead State 14-5, Southern Indiana 5-14

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Morehead State will be strutting in after a win while Southern Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a disappointing 48 points in their last contest, Morehead State made sure to put some points up on the board against UT Martin on Thursday. The Eagles strolled past the Skyhawks with points to spare, taking the game 84-66.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 77-75. Southern Indiana found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.9% worse than the opposition.

The Eagles' win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Screaming Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 71-66. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Southern Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last year.