Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: PFW 8-1, Southern Indiana 2-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Southern Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the PFW Mastodons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Southern Indiana might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 107 points the game before, Southern Indiana faltered in their match. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 54-52.

Meanwhile, PFW waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Golden Grizzlies as the Mastodons made off with a 98-77 win. The result was nothing new for PFW, who have now won three contests by 21 points or more so far this season.

Their wins bumped the Screaming Eagles to 2-7 and the Falcons to 5-3.

While only PFW took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

PFW is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.