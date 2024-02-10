Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 13-11, Southern Indiana 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-68 to the Eagles. That's two games in a row now that SIUE has lost by exactly 11 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Indiana on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Screaming Eagles, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-18.

SIUE skirted past the Screaming Eagles 67-64 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SIUE has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Indiana.