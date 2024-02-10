Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 13-11, Southern Indiana 6-18

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-68 to the Eagles. That's two games in a row now that SIUE has lost by exactly 11 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Indiana on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Screaming Eagles, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-18.

SIUE skirted past the Screaming Eagles 67-64 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SIUE has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Indiana.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - SIUE 67 vs. Southern Indiana 64
  • Mar 01, 2023 - SIUE 68 vs. Southern Indiana 54
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Southern Indiana 82 vs. SIUE 72
  • Jan 07, 2023 - SIUE 69 vs. Southern Indiana 62