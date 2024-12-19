Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee State 4-7, Southern Indiana 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Indiana is preparing for their first Ohio Valley matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The timing is sure in the Screaming Eagles' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Tigers have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Southern Indiana will head into Sunday's match on the come-up: they were handed a three-point loss in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against Shawnee State on Sunday. Southern Indiana took their matchup with ease, bagging a 91-56 win over Shawnee State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 25.5 in the Screaming Eagles' favor.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Johnson U 89-58.

Tennessee State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Southern Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-5 record this season. As for Tennessee State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Southern Indiana has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Tennessee State, though, as they've only made 28.3% of their threes this season. Given Southern Indiana's sizable advantage in that area, Tennessee State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana came up short against Tennessee State when the teams last played back in March, falling 78-64. Will Southern Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern Indiana.