Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-11, Southern Indiana 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles, who come in off a win.

Tennessee Tech can't be too worried about heading out to take on Southern Indiana: they just beat Morehead State at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Tennessee Tech came out on top against Morehead State by a score of 72-64 on Thursday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to Morehead State.

Tennessee Tech's win bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Southern Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Tennessee Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Southern Indiana when the teams last played on January 2nd, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Southern Indiana.

  • Jan 02, 2025 - Tennessee Tech 68 vs. Southern Indiana 64
  • Feb 01, 2024 - Southern Indiana 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 71
  • Jan 06, 2024 - Tennessee Tech 73 vs. Southern Indiana 59
  • Feb 23, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 82 vs. Southern Indiana 79
  • Feb 09, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. Southern Indiana 69