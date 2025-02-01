Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-11, Southern Indiana 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles, who come in off a win.

Tennessee Tech can't be too worried about heading out to take on Southern Indiana: they just beat Morehead State at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Tennessee Tech came out on top against Morehead State by a score of 72-64 on Thursday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to Morehead State.

Tennessee Tech's win bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Southern Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Tennessee Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Southern Indiana when the teams last played on January 2nd, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Southern Indiana.