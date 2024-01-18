Halftime Report

Arkansas State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Arkansas State leads 33-31 over Southern Miss.

Arkansas State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Arkansas State 7-10, Southern Miss 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reed Green Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Ragin Cajuns 84-80. Arkansas State has struggled against Louisiana recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Golden Eagles lost to the Trojans, and the Golden Eagles lost bad. The score wound up at 82-56.

The Red Wolves' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-10. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Arkansas State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas State in the last year.