Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Arkansas State 16-5, Southern Miss 9-12

After four games on the road, Southern Miss is heading back home. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, Southern Miss came up short against Troy and fell 70-61.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State came tearing into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 80-65 victory over the Bobcats.

Arkansas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas State only posted ten.

Southern Miss has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for Arkansas State, they pushed their record up to 16-5 with the win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Arkansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Arkansas State is a big 8-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Arkansas State.