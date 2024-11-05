Halftime Report

A win for Southern Miss would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 43-33 lead against Bowling Green.

Southern Miss entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Bowling Green hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-0, Southern Miss 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bowling Green smashed the glass last season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they averaged 37.1.

Looking back to last season, Bowling Green finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Southern Miss also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

Bowling Green is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Southern Miss is a 4.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

