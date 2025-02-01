Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgia Southern 11-10, Southern Miss 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Eagles are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, Georgia Southern couldn't handle Troy and fell 81-74. The Eagles have struggled against the Trojans recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss came up short against Arkansas State on Wednesday and fell 81-68. The Golden Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Georgia Southern's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Southern Miss, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Georgia Southern's way against Southern Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as Georgia Southern made off with an 88-67 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.