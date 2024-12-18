Halftime Report

Lamar and Southern Miss have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-31, Lamar has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Lamar entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Southern Miss step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Lamar 5-5, Southern Miss 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Lamar is 0-5 against Southern Miss since December of 2020 but things could change on Tuesday. The Lamar Cardinals will be staying on the road to face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Cardinals will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Lamar is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Louisiana, posting a 74-45 victory. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 29 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Miss last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by Ole Miss on the road and fell 77-46. The match marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Denijay Harris, who posted 16 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Lamar pushed their record up to 5-5 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Southern Miss, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Lamar couldn't quite finish off Southern Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 82-79. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won all of the games they've played against Lamar in the last 4 years.