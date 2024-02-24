Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Louisiana 17-11, Southern Miss 15-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Reed Green Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-64 punch to the gut against the Jaguars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Miss in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns couldn't handle the Warhawks on Thursday and fell 66-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisiana has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Ragin Cajuns, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-11.

Southern Miss beat the Ragin Cajuns 82-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or do the Ragin Cajuns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Miss.

  • Feb 09, 2023 - Southern Miss 82 vs. Louisiana 71
  • Jan 05, 2023 - Louisiana 75 vs. Southern Miss 61
  • Nov 12, 2021 - Louisiana 66 vs. Southern Miss 45