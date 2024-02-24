Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Louisiana 17-11, Southern Miss 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Reed Green Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-64 punch to the gut against the Jaguars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Miss in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns couldn't handle the Warhawks on Thursday and fell 66-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisiana has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Ragin Cajuns, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-11.

Southern Miss beat the Ragin Cajuns 82-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or do the Ragin Cajuns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Miss.