Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Milwaukee 5-3, Southern Miss 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers will face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Milwaukee is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UCF just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 84-76 to the Knights.

Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from Jamichael Stillwell, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took an 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Abilene Christian.

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Southern Miss, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee came up short against Southern Miss in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 90-84. Can Milwaukee avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.