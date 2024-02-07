Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 6-17, Southern Miss 12-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Reed Green Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 78-63 fall against the Dukes. Old Dominion has struggled against the Dukes recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 60-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-11.

Old Dominion beat the Golden Eagles 69-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Southern Miss.