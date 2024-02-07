Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Current Records: Old Dominion 6-17, Southern Miss 12-11
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Reed Green Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 78-63 fall against the Dukes. Old Dominion has struggled against the Dukes recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 60-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.
The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-11.
Old Dominion beat the Golden Eagles 69-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Old Dominion has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Southern Miss.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Old Dominion 69 vs. Southern Miss 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southern Miss 59 vs. Old Dominion 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Southern Miss 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Old Dominion 54 vs. Southern Miss 50
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern Miss 73 vs. Old Dominion 71