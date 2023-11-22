Who's Playing

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 1-4, Southern Miss 2-3

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

The Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Reed Green Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Monday, the Jackrabbits lost 73-71 to the Patriots on a last-minute jump shot From Keyshawn Hall.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zeke Mayo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was William Kyle III, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Titans on Monday and fell 74-67. Southern Miss has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Looking forward to Wednesday, Southern Dak. St. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Dak. St. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Southern Dak. St. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

