Texas State Bobcats @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 11-15, Southern Miss 14-12

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Reed Green Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Texas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 72-55 to the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Miss on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-59 to the Warhawks.

The Bobcats dropped their record down to 11-15 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-12.

Texas State was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 60-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas State.