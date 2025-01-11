Halftime Report

Southern Miss and Texas State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Southern Miss has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Texas State 45-30.

Southern Miss came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 9-7, Southern Miss 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Southern Miss strolled past UL Monroe with points to spare, taking the game 84-67.

Meanwhile, Texas State came into Thursday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 74-73 win over Troy.

Southern Miss pushed their record up to 7-9 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Texas State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind Texas State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 75-59. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas State is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Texas State.