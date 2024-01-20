Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Troy 11-7, Southern Miss 10-8

What to Know

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. Troy took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Miss, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-66 victory over the Red Wolves. The victory was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 82-56 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Troy's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 74-71. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Troy was the slight favorite coming in.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 10-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss took a serious blow against Troy in their previous meeting on Saturday, falling 82-56. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Troy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Troy.