Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-1, Southern Miss 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Flagler Gymnasium. Utah Valley might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Wolverines lost to the 49ers on the road by a decisive 62-45 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss proved on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Gold Rush at home to the tune of 76-45. With Southern Miss ahead 41-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Wolverines' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Southern Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

