Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Southern Miss
Current Records: Arkansas State 9-12; Southern Miss 17-4
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss enjoyed a cozy 83-70 victory over James Madison.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 87-78.
Southern Miss' win lifted them to 17-4 while Arkansas State's defeat dropped them down to 9-12. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if the Red Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern Miss 74 vs. Arkansas State 57