Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-12; Southern Miss 17-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss enjoyed a cozy 83-70 victory over James Madison.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 87-78.

Southern Miss' win lifted them to 17-4 while Arkansas State's defeat dropped them down to 9-12. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if the Red Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.