Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-12; Southern Miss 17-4

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas State and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Red Wolves will be seeking to avenge the 74-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.

Arkansas State came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, falling 87-78.

Meanwhile, the James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss strolled past James Madison with points to spare, taking the matchup 83-70.

Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Southern Miss' win lifted them to 17-4 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to 9-12. We'll see if the Golden Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Red Wolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.