Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Southern Miss
Current Records: Georgia Southern 14-14; Southern Miss 23-5
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Georgia Southern Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles took a serious blow against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday, falling 85-54. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Southern Miss was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 84-83 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The losses put Southern Miss at 23-5 and Georgia Southern at 14-14. Southern Miss doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-0 after losses this season -- so the Eagles (8-5 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.