Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Georgia Southern 14-14; Southern Miss 23-5

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Georgia Southern Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles took a serious blow against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday, falling 85-54. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Southern Miss was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 84-83 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The losses put Southern Miss at 23-5 and Georgia Southern at 14-14. Southern Miss doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-0 after losses this season -- so the Eagles (8-5 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.