Who's Playing

James Madison @ Southern Miss

Current Records: James Madison 13-7; Southern Miss 16-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the James Madison Dukes and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday James Madison proved too difficult a challenge. The Dukes narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Troy 89-87.

Speaking of close games: Southern Miss came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday, sneaking past 76-72.

James Madison is now 13-7 while Southern Miss sits at 16-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: James Madison has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 34th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Dukes, the Golden Eagles rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. In other words, James Madison will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.