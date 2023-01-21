Who's Playing

James Madison @ Southern Miss

Current Records: James Madison 13-7; Southern Miss 16-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Reed Green Coliseum.

Things were close when Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars clashed on Thursday, but the Golden Eagles ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.

Speaking of close games: the Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday James Madison proved too difficult a challenge. The Dukes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 89-87 victory.

Southern Miss is now 16-4 while James Madison sits at 13-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern Miss enters the game with nine steals per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, James Madison has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.