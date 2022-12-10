Who's Playing

Lamar @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Lamar 3-5; Southern Miss 8-1

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the Lamar Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was close but no cigar for the Golden Eagles as they fell 84-82 to the NW State Demons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Lamar laid on the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

This next game looks promising for Southern Miss, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Lamar's win lifted them to 3-5 while Southern Miss' defeat dropped them down to 8-1. We'll see if Lamar can repeat their recent success or if Southern Miss bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 21-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss have won both of the games they've played against Lamar in the last eight years.