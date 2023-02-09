Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana 20-4; Southern Miss 21-4

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will be on the road. Louisiana and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ragin Cajuns beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 77-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss picked up a 79-71 win over the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday.

Louisiana didn't have too much trouble with Southern Miss at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 75-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won both of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last nine years.