Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana 20-4; Southern Miss 21-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Southern Miss beat the Georgia State Panthers 79-71 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, winning 77-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southern Miss is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind the Ragin Cajuns when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 75-61. Maybe the Golden Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana have won both of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last nine years.