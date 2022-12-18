Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: McNeese State 3-8; Southern Miss 10-1

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss should still be riding high after a big win, while the Cowboys will be looking to right the ship.

McNeese State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Thursday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals last Tuesday and carried off a 91-65 victory.

McNeese State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

McNeese State is now 3-8 while the Golden Eagles sit at 10-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.1 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, Southern Miss ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern Miss' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.