Who's Playing

Montana @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Montana 3-4; Southern Miss 7-0

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Montana as they fell 59-56 to the Air Force Falcons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Mobile Rams at home 103-52.

Montana is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Montana is now 3-4 while the Golden Eagles sit at 7-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. Southern Miss' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 55.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.